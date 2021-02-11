ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has released data showing U.S. biodiesel production reached 151 million gallons in November 2020, down 9 million gallons from the previous month, but up 24 million gallons from November 2019. Production came from 85 biodiesel plants with a combined nameplate capacity of 2.5 billion gallons per year.

According to the EIA, producers sold 73 million gallons of biodiesel as pure B100 in November. An additional 72 million gallons was sold as blends of biodiesel.

Ending stocks of B100 were at 52 million gallons in November, up from 45 million gallons the previous month. When compared to November 2019, stocks were flat.

Approximately 1.13 billion pounds of feedstock went to U.S. biodiesel production in November. Soybean oil was the largest biodiesel feedstock used during the months, at 683 million pounds. Other feedstocks used during the month include 133 million pounds of corn oil, 112 million pounds of yellow grease, 53 million pounds of white grease, 33 million pounds of tallow, 14 million pounds of poultry fat, and three million pounds of other types o animal fats.

A full copy of the EIA’s report can be downloaded from the agency’s website.