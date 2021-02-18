There is a modern day gold rush happening right now across the country, and companies coast to coast are in the process of strategizing how to get involved. The world is going green, and companies are being incentivized to expand into biodiesel production. What is the driving force behind the push to produce biodiesel? The biodiesel mixture credit (commonly referred as the biodiesel tax credit), gives qualified taxpayers a $1.00 per gallon tax credit when the required amount of biodiesel or renewable diesel is blended with petroleum diesel for sale or use in a trade or business.



So what is the catch? The biodiesel tax credit is good through the end of 2022, meaning companies need to be up and producing product as quickly as possible. The sooner biodiesel is being produced, the sooner you can claim the tax credit.



Sam Carbis Solutions Group has been involved with all aspects of product loading/unloading for over 45 years. Our team is experienced with coordinating customer expectations, engineering firm specifications, and general contractor’s timelines to ensure that projects come in on time, and on budget. Our engineering team has the ability to incorporate piping layouts, foundation details, and all requested components in solidworks to make things as integrated as possible. From gaining safe access to the tops of railcars via gangways, to spill containment and operator sheds, Sam Carbis Solutions Group has the ability to provide everything from the ground up. There are over two dozen multimillion dollar biodiesel expansions currently in the works, and there is a reason why companies continue to choose Carbis as the vendor of choice to see these projects through to completion.



Contact us today to see how we can assist in getting your company safely and efficiently moving product as quickly as possible. Our goal at Sam Carbis Solutions Group has always been to help keep your people safer, and your products flowing. Give us a call today at 1.800.948.7750, so we can help you accomplish these goals with your biodiesel project. Click here for more information.





We began in 1930 when our founder, Samuel Carbis, designed the first aluminum fire ladder, revolutionizing fire departments around the world. Since that time we’ve remained exclusively dedicated to designing and building the equipment and structures that assure safe access and fall prevention for workers around the world.



Sam Carbis Solutions Group, LLC is the world leader in building customized bulk loading access equipment and structural steel components. Many of the systems considered standard in the bulk loading industry were developed by Carbis engineers for customers such as you! We are passionate about partnering with you to help keep your people safer and products flowing. To meet your company’s exact needs, we coordinate with you and your peers to develop a customized solution.



Sam Carbis Solutions Group, LLC is the industry leader in field support; engineering, sales, and service are all just a phone call away. Want to schedule a site visit to explore your options? No problem… a Carbis professional solutions consultant is available to assist you.



Sam Carbis Solutions Group, LLC has client care specialists available when you need them. Have engineering questions about a job? Your client care specialist will coordinate any project questions you may have with a member of our large, 45+ employee, engineering department who will be happy to answer your questions.