Tom Vilsack is once again leading the USDA. The U.S. Senate on Feb. 23 voted 92 to seven to confirm him as secretary of agriculture. Vilsack, a former two-term governor of Iowa, served as ag secretary during all eight years of the Obama administration.

The National Biodiesel Board issued a statement congratulating Vilsack on his confirmation. “On behalf of NBB's members, I want to congratulate Secretary Vilsack and thank him for his commitments to the Renewable Fuel Standard and to continuing to build infrastructure for higher blends of biodiesel,” said Kurt Kovarik, vice president of federal affairs at the NBB. “The biodiesel industry very much looks forward to working with him to ensure that biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels continue to be key components of the nation's efforts to meet climate goals while also growing rural economies."