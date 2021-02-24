ADVERTISEMENT

CVR Energy Inc. has confirmed construction is currently underway on a conversion project that will enable its refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, to produce approximately 1000 MMgy of renewable diesel and 6 MMgy of renewable naphtha.

Dave Lamp, CEO of CVR Energy, discussed the project during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call, held Feb. 23.

“We are executive on our renewable diesel strategy,” he said, noting that the company’s primary focus is on getting phase one of its plan mechanically complete. “We are currently in construction,” he added. “We have everything ordered. We remain generally on schedule, although it is tight. As we move through construction, we will focus on completing soybean oil procurement and renewable diesel marketing agreements.”

Lamp said the company will next begin development of phase two of its renewable diesel plant, which would involve adding a pretreatment system at the Wynnewood facility. “We are currently evaluating different technologies and considering where we could build the unit and what capacity,” Lamp said. “We could potentially have a pretreatment unit installed by the end of 2022 or sooner if we go through a third party, subject to board and other approvals.”

In phase three of its renewable diesel plan, CVR would pursue a similar renewable diesel conversion at its refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas. Lamp said the company will begin planning for a conversion project at the Coffeyville refinery, but stressed the CVR will most likely wait until the first wave of large renewable diesel projects are complete before making a final decision. “We continue to believe that renewable diesel will become a commodity over time, and that there is a clear advantage for being an early mover,” he added.