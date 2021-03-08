ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 31,231.5 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in January, up from both 9,088.1 metric tons in December and 4,449.2 metric tons in January 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 5.

Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports in January at 13.409.8 metric tons, followed by Uruguay at 11,699.1 metric tons and Peru at 5,649.2 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $26.21 million in January, up from $6.34 million in December and $4.4 million in January 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.