ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Senate on March 17 voted unanimously to confirm the nomination of Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative leads international trade negotiations and oversees the resolution of disputes.

Tai previously served as the USTR’s office of general council, where she spent several years as chief counsel for China trade enforcement, and as trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Renewable Fuels Association issued a statement applauding Tai’s confirmation. “We congratulate Ambassador Tai on her bipartisan confirmation to become our nation’s top trade negotiator and look forward to working with her to pursue new trade opportunities for our industry and address existing trade challenges,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the RFA. “Ambassador Tai is an extremely knowledgeable and skilled trade negotiator, having long served as trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee and having been instrumental in numerous key negotiations and trade agreements over the years. In a time of extreme partisanship, the fact that her confirmation was unanimous is a testament to her abilities and the confidence that she has earned from members on both sides of the aisle. We are eager to collaborate with Ambassador Tai to help the U.S. reestablish strong trade relationships and reengage with a number of top and emerging markets important for the U.S. ethanol industry.”