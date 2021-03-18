ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig in February announced Burlington, Iowa-based Reif Oil Co., and Omaha, Nebraska-based Sapp Bros Inc. have been named the recipients the state’s 2021 Renewable Fuel Marketing Awards.

“I’m pleased to present the renewable fuels marketing awards to Reif Oil Company and Sapp Bros., Inc. for their efforts to add more ethanol and biodiesel pumps at convenience stores and travel centers across the state,” Naig said. “When fuel retailers invest in renewable fuels infrastructure, drivers gain access to more affordable, cleaner-burning fuels at the pump.”

Reif Oil sells and distributes fuel across the Midwest and operates eight wholly owned Fast Break convenience stores. The company added its first E85 dispenser in 1999 and has made significant investments to its retail infrastructure over the past several years. The company currently offers E85 at approximately 14 fueling positions and E15 at approximately 75 fueling positions.

Sapp Bros. owns 17 full-service travel centers. The company began investing in biodiesel in 2005 and currently sells 36 million gallons of biodiesel blends in Iowa annually.

FUELIowa on March 8 issued a statement congratulating Reif Oil on receiving the Ethanol Marketing Award.

“Reif Oil has been an industry leader for decades and is absolutely deserving of this award from Secretary Naig,” said Ronald N. Langston, president and CEO of FUELIowa. “Companies like Reif Oil Company worked hard to expand their portfolio following significant infrastructure investments, and we fully support their endeavors. Reif Oil is a great success story in our fuel marketplace, and we are committed to working with them and many other businesses to expand higher blends through the support of meaningful infrastructure investments.”