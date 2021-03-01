By Renewable Fuels Association, American Coalition for Ethanol, National Corn Growers Association and National Farmers Union | March 24, 2021

Today, the Renewable Fuels Association, the American Coalition for Ethanol, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Farmers Union, working together as the Biofuels Coalition, filed their response brief in the Supreme Court case HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC, et al., v. Renewable Fuels Association, et al.

In the brief, the coalition argues in support of the challenged Tenth Circuit decision, which held that only small refineries that have remained continuously exempt from obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard program are eligible for future extensions of the compliance exemption.

“We believe the Tenth Circuit got it right the first time, and we will continue to defend the court’s ruling and stand up for the farmers and renewable fuel producers harmed by the granting of these illegal waivers,” the coalition said. “We strongly believe the Tenth Circuit Court’s ruling is consistent with both the Clean Air Act and Congressional intent.”

The coalition underscored that the statute only authorizes extensions of the initial temporary exemption that Congress granted to all small refineries at the start of the RFS program. The brief also maintains that the structure and purpose of the temporary exemption were meant to serve as a “bridge to compliance” for all refineries, rather than a permanent regulatory relief program, as the refineries argued in their opening brief.

EPA will also file a brief today in support of the Tenth Circuit’s decision. The agency announced last month that it had reviewed the Tenth Circuit’s decision and it now supports the court’s interpretation. The refineries have until April 16 to file a brief replying to the arguments raised by the Biofuels Coalition’s and EPA’s briefs. Oral arguments will be held on April 27.