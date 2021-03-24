By Evonik Corp. | March 24, 2021

Evonik Corp. has completed a significant capacity expansion of its sodium methylate production facility located in Mobile, Alabama. With the expansion, the production unit will now be capable of producing up to 90,000 metric tons per year.

“We are especially proud that we were able to safely and successfully complete our expansion in the midst of a pandemic, while following all necessary safety standards and social distancing measures,” said Andreas Kripzak, vice president and general manager Americas for the Business Line Functional Solutions.

The growing usage of biodiesel and the decarbonization path defined by the U.S. EPA’s policies led Evonik to invest in this expansion as it sees the investment as a must to keep delivering high quality product to its customers.

Along with the growth in biodiesel, Evonik also expects to strengthen its position serving the performance chemicals and life science markets with locally produced high quality sodium methylate.

“As the demand for alkoxides grows in the region, we are confident that the expansion of our production unit and logistic operations solidifies our leading position in North America. With our local production and a network of transloading terminals around the country, we are ensuring that we can reach our partners reliably and competitively, no matter where they are,” said Julio Canever, business director North America, Business Line Functional Solutions. “With this strategic investment, we are convinced that our service offering and product availability will even further improve.”

“In addition to the importance of the improved offering in North America, the new capacity in the U.S. also contributes to Evonik´s global positioning as a key player in the alkoxides market and supports our global supply chain network,” noted Alexander Weber, vice president and global head of marketing and sales.

Besides Mobile, Evonik also produces sodium methylate in Germany and Argentina.