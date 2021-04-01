ADVERTISEMENT

Legislation currently pending in the Illinois General Assembly aims to create a state-wide renewable fuel standard (RFS) that would implement a biodiesel mandate requiring a B20 blend for transportation fuel beginning in mid-2024.

The bill would require diesel sold withing the state for use in internal combustion engines to be a B5 blend starting July 1, 2021. On July 1, 2024, the requirement would ramp up to a B20 blend. Certain exemptions would be allowed, including for fuel used in locomotives, marine engines and for power generation.

The legislation, HB 229, was introduced in January and has since been referred to the House Rules Committee, House Revenue and Finance Committee, and House Sales, Amusement and Other Taxes Subcommittee. To date, seven state lawmakers have signed on to cosponsor the bill.

Additional information is available on the Illinois General Assembly website.