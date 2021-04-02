ADVERTISEMENT

The Missouri House of Representatives on March 31 voted 88 to 40 in favor of the Missouri Made Fuels Act, or HB 529, which aims to implement a biodiesel mandate within the state. Companion legislation is pending in the Missouri Senate.

The bill would require all diesel fuel sold within the state to be a B5 blend starting on April 1, 2021. The requirement would ramp up to B10 on April 1, 2024. The minimum content levels would be in effect for the months of April, May, June, July, August, September, and October, except in certain circumstances. The legislation would sunset 10 years after its effective date.

The Missouri Soybean Association has spoken out in support of the legislation. “We’re glad to see this vote and the strong support for the Missouri Made Fuels Act,” said Ronnie Russell, Missouri Soybean Association president and a farmer from Richmond. “Soybean oil is the top component of Missouri-made biodiesel, and that’s win-win for Missouri because soybeans are our number one crop. We appreciate the recognition of biodiesel’s impact across Missouri and the bright future ahead for our economy, rural communities and agriculture.”

According to the Missouri Soybean Association, Missouri is currently home to seven biodiesel plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 200 MMgy. The group estimates that biodiesel production and distribution within the state supports more than 200 jobs and provides a $1.3 billion economic impact.

Additional information is available on the Missouri General Assembly website.