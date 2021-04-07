ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 17,149.8 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater during February, up from 10,717.9 metric tons in February 2020, but down from 31,231.5 metric tons in January, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 7.

The U.S. exported biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater to seven countries in February. Canada was the top destination at 8,613.5 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 5,820 metric tons and Peru at 2,199.2 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $10.78 million in February, up from $8.04 million during the same month of the previous year, but down from $26.21 million in January.

Total biodiesel exports for the first two months of the year reached 48,381.4 metric tons at a value of $36.98 million, compared to 12,167.1 metric tons at a value of $12.44 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.