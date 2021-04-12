ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the House Biofuels Caucus, led by Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., on April 8 sent a letter to U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan urging the agency to prioritize the Renewable Fuel Standard and the use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel.

“As you know, biofuels are an integral part of sound environmental policy that serves to keep and create home-grown jobs, and generates demand for American farmers,” members of Biofuels Caucus wrote. “A recent report found that greenhouse gas emissions from corn ethanol are 46 percent lower than gasoline. The role of biofuels provides a compelling story that must be utilized to achieve carbon emission reduction goals. Biofuels producers need to be included in any climate conversation, and rural America must not be left behind.”

The letter references the statutory shift that gives the EPA more discretion in setting annual RFS blending requirement starting in 2023 and urges Regan to work with his counterparts at the USDA and U.S. Department of Energy to build on existing programs and policies and seek new opportunities to promote the increased use of higher ethanol and biodiesel blends.

In addition to Johnson, the letter is signed by Reps. Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Rodney Davis, R-Ill.; Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, Adrian Smith, R-Neb.; Mark Pocan, D-Wisc.; Rady Feenstra, R-Iowa; Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.; Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn.; Darin LaHood, R-Ill.; Don Bacon, R-Neb.; Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb.; Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; Sam Graves, R-Mo.; Mike Bost, R-Ill.; Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa; Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa; James Baird, R-Ind.; Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.; Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn.; and Tracey Mann, R-Kan.

A fully copy of the letter can be downloaded from Johnson’s website.