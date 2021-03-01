By BDI-BioEnergy International | April 20, 2021

Already for decades, BDI-BioEnergy International has been committed to the development of innovative technologies. The company has been able to create technological milestones, above all, in biodiesel production from residual and waste materials. For example, the company built the world’s first plants using waste cooking oils, animal waste fats or grease trap fats to produce biodiesel.

The RepCAT process is based on a patented sustainable technology using a recyclable catalyst in biodiesel production. This important process step increases product quality while reducing the consumption of operating materials.

After several years of effort, another milestone has been created. BDI’s research team has succeeded in convincing the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) that the RepCAT process is suitable for the recycling of high-risk fat materials. Thus, the RepCAT process can be used to safely produce high-quality biodiesel from highly contaminated animal fats that pose a risk to the environment. This positive assessment was based on joint trials with the renowned University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (headed by Prof. Glatzel) which led to a recognized technical publication.

Currently, BDI is building three large-scale industrial biodiesel plants in the USA and Europe by means of the RepCAT technology.

“This success reflects our constant efforts to not only provide the best technical solution for our customers, but also to positively influence the economic framework of biodiesel production so that our customers can generate a market advantage over their competitors,” BDI’s CEO, Markus Dielacher explains.