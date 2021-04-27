By New York State Energy Coalition | April 27, 2021

The New York State Energy Coalition and National Biodiesel Board broadened consumer awareness of Bioheat fuel and New York State legislation to lower carbon emissions with full color, half-page ads in the Wall Street Journal and Newsday.



The ad urges readers to “Take Action This Earth Day!” before describing how Bioheat fuel is a smart, clean and cost-effective option that puts the country on a path to net-zero carbon emissions.



“On Earth Day, President Biden announced plans to lead the country to 50-52 percent reductions in greenhouse gases (GHG) by 2030, and the NY Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act calls for steep statewide GHG reductions by 2050,” said NYSEC CEO Rocco Lacertosa. “Bioheat fuel is available right here and right now to help New Yorkers and the whole country reach their carbon reduction goals.”



“Consumers who use Oilheat can feel good about choosing Bioheat fuel because it reduces GHG emissions and immediately improves indoor air quality without the cost of installing a new heating system,” said Floyd Vergara, director of state governmental affairs for NBB. “Home and business owners, as well as elected representatives, need to see that Bioheat® fuel heats cleaner and lowers carbon emissions immediately. It also supports thousands of jobs, independent small businesses, and farmers across the country.”



For more information on Bioheat fuel and the Net-Zero Hero marketing campaign, contact Rocco Lacertosa, NYSEC (rlacertosa@nysecnow.com, 631-360-0200), Paul Nazzaro, NBB (paulsr@yourfuelsolution.com, 978-258-8360), or Richard Rutigliano, PriMedia (rrutigliano@primediany.com, 516-222-2041).