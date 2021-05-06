By Alsie Express | May 06, 2021

When flight no. 6101 takes off from Sønderborg Airport for Copenhagen, its passengers and crew will be taking part in the beginning of the transition to a sustainable domestic aviation industry in Denmark. As first-mover in the domestic flights market, the airline Alsie Express has launched a collaboration with Sønderborg Airport and Danfoss, among others, to introduce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into its operations.

The flight marks the first step towards a future where domestic flights will gradually reduce their emissions as the use of SAF increases. The SAF will be used in blended form and is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials. In its neat form, SAF reduces CO2 lifecycle emissions by up to 80 percent compared to fossil jet fuels.

“So far, air traffic here in Denmark has primarily only been able to offer carbon offset arrangements in relation to emissions. However, with the introduction of sustainable jet fuel, we can target our efforts on reducing flight emissions. This initiative is a small but very important step in the right direction towards reducing CO2 emissions from our flights,” stated Dennis Rybatch, CEO Alsie Express.

Sønderborg Airport services passengers from across southern Denmark, including business travelers. The Airport’s voluntary initiative has been brought about by its objective to reduce the carbon footprint of flights and at the same time lead the way for more sustainable domestic flights in Denmark.

First step towards net-zero emissions

According to Ulrik V. Brendstrup, DCC & Shell Aviation Denmark CEO, the Sønderborg Airport initiative sets a fine example for how air traffic in Denmark can start using SAF in the years to come.

“We are pleased to work with Alsie Express and Sønderborg Airport to make flying more sustainable. These are small but important steps helping to place sustainable aviation fuel on the agenda in Denmark. While Power-to-Liquids and hydrogen offer exciting prospects for decarbonising aviation in the future, sustainable aviation fuel is a solution that is available today that can help reduce aviation emissions and initiatives like this can help scale demand for this crucial technology,” he explains.

The SAF is being supplied by DCC & Shell Aviation Denmark, the current supplier of jet fuel to Danish airports, as part of Shell Aviation’s SAF supply agreement with Neste, the producer of SAF.

“We’re proud to be working with DCC & Shell Aviation Denmark and Alsie Express, supporting this milestone for decarbonising air travel in Denmark,” commented Adam Harrison, General Manager, Shell Aviation Europe and Africa. “Sustainable Aviation Fuel is crucial to the Aviation Industry reaching net zero emissions, alongside new technologies and carbon offsetting. Today’s announcement is an example of how the domestic aviation sector can help build demand to increase the supply of SAF.”