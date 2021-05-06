ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 37,605.6 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of greater than B30 in March, up from 17,149.8 metric tons in February and 30,310 metric tons in March 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 4.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to seven countries in March. Canada was the top destination at 30,145 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 4,013.6 metric tons and Peru at 3,205.6 metric tons.

The total value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $30.69 million in March, up from $10.78 million February and $20.41 million in March 2020.

Total biodiesel exports for the first quarter of 2021 reached 85,987 metric tons at a value of $67.67 million, compared to 45,477.1 metric tons at a value of $32.85 million reported for the same period of 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.