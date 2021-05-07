ADVERTISEMENT

Climate legislation recently introduced in the Illinois General Assembly aims to, in part, establish a minimum biodiesel standard of B20 for diesel fuel sold in the state. The Illinois Soybean Association has spoken out in support of the bill’s biodiesel provision.

The legislation, titled the “Consumers and Climate First Act,” was introduced in both houses of the Illinois General Assembly on April 29. According to the office of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the bill serves as a starting point—a series of markers intended to guide the energy negotiations underway by state lawmakers.

The legislation includes a wide variety of provisions focused on renewable energy, clean power and air, transportation electrification, workforce development, energy efficiency, equity in the clean energy economy, ethanol and accountability, and consumer protections.

Regarding biodiesel, the B20 mandate is envisioned as helping to smooth the transition to an electrified transportation sector.

The Illinois Soybean Growers issued a statement on April 30 in support of the bill’s biodiesel provisions. “ISG is encouraged by the governor’s actions in proposing to decarbonize fuels by using biodiesel blends, and we support the minimum biodiesel blend of 20 percent set for all diesel fuel sold in Illinois,” said ISG Government Relations Committee Chairman Ron Kindred, a soybean and corn farmer from Atlanta, Illinois. “This would achieve meaningful reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Illinois’ 43,000 soybean farmers are proud to produce Illinois grown energy that supports essential agribusiness and provides for a cleaner burning fuel that results in better environmental outcomes.”