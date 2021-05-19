By National Biodiesel Board | May 19, 2021

The National Biodiesel Board welcomes Jeff Earl as director of state regulatory affairs. With deep and varied experiences in policy and the economic landscape, Earl will be invaluable to the industry, expanding biodiesel and renewable diesel across the Midwest.

“Jeff is an exceptional addition to our team,” NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen said. “As more states look for immediate solutions to lower their carbon footprint and improve air quality, Jeff can use his background in legislative development and implementation to support biodiesel and renewable diesel policy efforts throughout America’s heartland.”

The biodiesel and renewable diesel industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years as consumers and policymakers strive for cleaner transportation fuels. As the national conversation continues about lowering our carbon footprint and improving health, consumers are making the shift to low-carbon fuels such as biodiesel and renewable diesel. Currently, there are more than 30 states nationwide considering policies to significantly reduce GHG reductions.

Earl is a new addition to the association’s state regulatory staff, led by Floyd Vergara in Sacramento, and Stephen Dodge in Boston. He will serve the industry from NBB’s headquarters in Jefferson City, Missouri, covering the Midwest states on behalf of the association.

“Biodiesel generates multiple benefits, including cleaner air and jobs — particularly here in the Midwest,” Earl said. “I am excited to join the NBB team as we work to spread the word about the proven benefits of this fuel. Biodiesel is good for the Midwest, and it’s good for our country.”

As the director of state regulatory affairs, Earl will engage in technical analysis of issues associated with biodiesel and represent the interests of NBB’s members to state regulatory bodies, legislatures and environmental organizations.

Earl comes to NBB from the Office of Missouri Governor, where he held the position of legislative director. Previously, he served in leadership positions with the Department of Corrections and Office of the State Auditor. Earl holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and mass communications from Southeast Missouri State University.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors.