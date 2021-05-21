By Renewable Energy Group Inc. | May 21, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable Energy Group Inc. announced on April 15 that the company has hired R. Craig Bealmear as chief financial officer, effective April 19, 2021.

Bealmear brings extensive experience from the oil and gas industry, having spent more than 28 years in a variety of finance, strategy and commercial leadership roles across the U.S. and U.K. His most recent role was chief financial officer, North America Fuels at BP.

“We are delighted to have Craig join REG; his extensive background in oil and gas and the downstream fuel industry is a natural fit with our business activities and strategy,” said REG President & CEO Cynthia ‘CJ’ Warner. “Craig will come into REG to lead our finance function at a very important time for REG, as we continue to seek to expand our global footprint through a number of significant growth opportunities.”

As a member of the senior leadership team, Bealmear will lead all financial activities, including Accounting, Financial Planning, IT, Tax, Compliance, Internal Audit, Treasury and Investor Relations.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join the REG team and be part of our mission to bring high quality, low carbon fuels to our customers and value to our investors,” said Bealmear.

Bealmear holds an MBA degree in Finance from The Wharton School: University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Bellarmine University (Louisville, KY). Craig serves on the board of the Bellarmine University Rubel School of Business Executive Committee and served on the Limitless Task Force for the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry.

Todd Robinson, currently interim chief financial officer, is appointed deputy CFO effective April 19, 2021, and will retain his Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations roles. Robinson has made significant contributions in his brief tenure as Interim CFO, including leading our recent successful equity raise.

“Todd’s considerable experience and strength in this critical area of REG’s business is a tremendous asset to the company, and I look forward to his ongoing contributions in this elevated role,” said Warner.