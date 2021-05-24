By Illinois Soybean Association | May 24, 2021

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., and the Illinois Soybean Association announced the “Life of a Soybean” video series, which will provide a behind the scenes educational look at the process of planting, growing and harvesting soybeans. The 18th Congressional District of Illinois is the 10th largest district in terms of corn and soybean production.



The first video in the series can be viewed here.



“I am excited to work with ISA to give a behind-the-scenes look at the development of soybean in Illinois,” said LaHood. “18th District farmers work hard each year to produce some of the world’s best products, and this will provide an educational look at why soybeans are important not only for use in food but to produce cleaner biodiesel products as well. In Congress, I’ll continue to be a strong advocate for Illinois soybean producers on the Ways and Means Committee.”



The series will follow the life of a soybean at Ron Kindred’s farm in Atlanta, Illinois.



Kindred and his wife, Jayne Kindred, talked to LaHood about spring planting progress and took the opportunity to speak with the Congressman about some of the issues weighing heaviest on Illinois farmers’ minds, including biodiesel, trade, and infrastructure.



“We thank the Congressman for his service and for his role as a leader for the farmers of the 18th district. We welcome him to our farm in Atlanta any time, and we look forward to having him in the combine at harvest,” says Kindred, also ISA board member and government relations committee chair.



LaHood serves on the Subcommittee on Trade for the Ways and Means Committee, the most powerful – and the oldest – committee in the House of Representatives. It has jurisdiction over tax measures, the management of public debt, trade and tariff laws, Social Security, Medicare, pensions, and many other economic growth measures.