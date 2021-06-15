After more than a yearlong break from face-to-face gatherings, NBB’s members met in person for the organization's annual June Membership Meeting. Nearly 100 biodiesel advocates from across the country convened June 14-15 in St. Louis, Missouri.

By The National Biodiesel Board | June 15, 2021

After more than a yearlong quarantine, NBB’s members asked to meet in person this summer for the annual June Membership Meeting to help the industry move from 3 to 6 billion gallons. Nearly 100 biodiesel advocates from across the country met June 14-15 in St. Louis, Missouri, to discuss integral association business and critical federal and state policy initiatives through engaging, interactive sessions.



“We want to thank each one of our members who joined us back in person and helped us continue the biodiesel and renewable diesel conversation. Like any other meeting, engagement with our membership is vital to the future success of the industry,” said Donnell Rehagen, NBB CEO. “Every conversation gives biodiesel and renewable diesel the opportunity to excel and see the growth we know we are capable of.”



The following week, NBB members met to join virtual Hill visits. Meeting with elected leaders is one of the key reasons NBB meets with their members each year. NBB organized more than 75 virtual Hill visits for members to meet with their representatives in Congress.



“Nothing beats constituent-to-member conversations when it comes to making connections with policymakers,” said Kurt Kovarik, NBB vice president of federal affairs. “It’s important for members of Congress to hear firsthand about the importance of the biodiesel industry so that we can collectively advance and continue to make biodiesel better, cleaner and available now.”



