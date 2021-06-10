NBB has partnered with Global Partners LP, a major fuel supplier in the Northeast, to launch Project Carbon Freedom. This cross-industry initiative aims to decarbonize five million homes affordably and equitably across the Northeast.

By The National Biodiesel Board | June 10, 2021

The biodiesel and renewable diesel industry continues to see growing opportunities as America changes the way it thinks about its energy. The sector is entering a time when the environment and cleaner energy are finally taking their rightful place with consumers and policymakers, and NBB believes biodiesel and renewable diesel, and Bioheat® fuel, will play a huge role in this shift to lower carbon fuel. In the case of a major market opportunity in Bioheat® fuel, the 4+ billion-gallon home heating industry in the Northeast needs a transformation to cleaner fuel and our long-term partnership is now primed to drive significant growth.



NBB has partnered with Global Partners LP, a major fuel supplier in the Northeast, to launch Project Carbon Freedom. This cross-industry initiative by the U.S. liquid energy and agricultural sectors aims to decarbonize five million homes affordably and equitably across the Northeast. This first-of-its-kind project brings together the region’s wholesale and retail fuel community, equipment manufacturers and the agricultural sector to educate and advocate in support of climate policy action. These efforts are in alignment with the state and regional carbon-reduction goals and support the Providence Resolution the oilheat industry launched with a vision to transition to B100 by 2050.



“NBB has worked with our heating oil partners in the Northeast for years to start the transformation of their industry to bring Bioheat® fuel, the cleanest alternative available, to tens of thousands of homes in the region,” NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen said. “Bioheat® fuel requires zero additional investment by the homeowner and offers a superior, clean, dependable heat. Project Carbon Freedom will ask policy makers across the region to join together to take this transformation to the next level, multiplying the carbon reduction benefits already being realized across the entire region.”



Given the push to reduce carbon, NBB predicts growing momentum for biodiesel and renewable diesel, and Bioheat® now and in the years to come. More information about the initiative can be found at projectcarbonfreedom.com.