By The National Biodiesel Board | June 09, 2021

This spring, NBB launched farmer-focused radio segments in partnership with Brownfield Ag News. This partnership includes 13 weeks of 3-minute interviews with farmer leaders across the Midwest. These interview segments are playing on 294 radio stations in all Midwest states, highlighting at least one farmer from each region.



“This campaign helps us reach a vital audience to biodiesel and renewable diesel—America’s farmer,” NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen said. “With each interview from a farmer leader utilizing biodiesel themselves, we are moving the needle at the local level, sharing the many benefits our better, cleaner fuel brings to them as production agriculturalists. Our industry needs today’s and tomorrow’s farmers to help us meet our industry vision.”



Interviews from farmer leaders focus on biodiesel and renewable diesel including biodiesel basics, NBB’s mission and vision, carbon neutrality, sustainability, feedstock production and growth, technical advances, availability and much more. Interviews from America’s farmers can be found at nbb.org.