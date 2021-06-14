The National Biodiesel Board’s annual advertising campaign, powered by its "BetterCleanerNow.com" platform, is targeting emerging markets for biodiesel and renewable diesel by highlighting the environmental benefits of both fuels in video ads.

By The National Biodiesel Board | June 14, 2021

The National Biodiesel Board’s annual advertising campaign kicked off in March with biodiesel and renewable diesel education targeting emerging markets on the many benefits of biodiesel.



Funded by the United Soybean Board, U.S. Canola Association and a dozen Qualified State Soybean Boards, this educational campaign allows NBB to reach audiences unfamiliar with the biodiesel industry, as a major component includes targeted advertising in New York, Washington D.C., and Washington state.



“These ads strive to increase consumer acceptance and industry growth through education and promotion,” NBB Director of Communications Liz McCune said. “Extending our reach nationwide and sharing our story of biodiesel’s many environmental benefits is more critical now than ever.”



So far this year, digital ads have run in The Seattle Times, Politico and on social media such as Twitter and Google/YouTube.



This year, the campaign has adopted a new focus—driving traffic to BetterCleanerNow.com, where the content has been beefed up to improve educational engagement and continued exploration of the environmental benefits of biodiesel. Two video ads running on Twitter in March were watched more than 23,000 times, garnering 2,500 visitors to the BetterCleanerNow.com website. NBB will continue to focus on improving users’ experience and use of educational content on the website.



The NBB advertising campaign will target key emerging markets throughout the summer and fall, promoting the biodiesel industry and its vision.