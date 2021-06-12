Industry news and personnel announcements from the summer 2021 edition of Biodiesel Magazine, including Marathon's installation of wind power, Greasezilla's announcement of a global distribution network; REG's new CFO, and CoverCress' CEO appointment

Greasezilla launches global distribution network

Greasezilla, a product of the Downey Ridge Environmental Co., has launched an international distribution system for its advanced biofuel feedstock. The company’s fats, oils and grease (FOG) separation systems, operating in several U.S. locations, produce a conversion-ready product for biodiesel and marine engine fuel.



“Our goal is to be the most forward-thinking, environmentally effective technology in FOG separation today,” said Ron Crosier, president, Downey Ridge Environmental. “After years of building and implementing Greasezilla systems for our customers, we are pleased to distribute ABF through an established global network.”



REG names former BP executive CFO

Renewable Energy Group Inc. has hired R. Craig Bealmear as its chief financial officer. Bealmear brings extensive experience from the oil and gas industry, having spent more than 28 years in a variety of finance, strategy and commercial leadership roles across the U.S. and U.K. Prior to joining REG, he was CFO of BP’s North America Fuels division.



“We are delighted to have Craig join REG,” said REG president and CEO Cynthia Warner. “His extensive background in oil and gas and the downstream fuel industry is a natural fit with our business activities and strategy. Craig will come into REG to lead our finance function at a very important time for REG, as we continue to seek to expand our global footprint through a number of significant growth opportunities.”



DeCamp named CEO of Pennycress oil startup

CoverCress Inc., a St. Louis-based company working to commercialize a novel cash cover crop, has named Mike DeCamp as its new president and CEO. DeCamp takes the helm after serving as the company’s chief operating officer.



CoverCress is focused on turning field pennycress, a native winter annual, into a feasible oilseed crop for Midwest farmers. The seed would allow corn and soybean growers to add a third crop into their rotation over winter and early spring. Cover crops

mitigate nutrient loss, reduce soil erosion and increase soil carbon sequestration. DeCamp and his team believe pennycress oil could be an ideal low-carbon intensity feedstock for biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.



Marathon to deploy wind power at North Dakota refinery

Marathon Petroleum Corp. has announced that it will soon install several wind turbines at its Dickinson, North Dakota, renewable diesel plant as part of a multifaceted approach to achieve progressively lower carbon intensity (CI) ratings for the fuel it produces there.



The company has signed an agreement with One Energy Enterprises LLC to install five 2.3-megawatt wind turbines at the biorefinery. The turbines are expected to generate more than 40 million kilowatt hours of energy annually, providing approximately 45 percent of the plant’s electricity.



The Dickinson facility was commissioned in late 2020 and is reportedly producing at 90% of its design capacity of 184 MMgy, using both soybean oil and distillers corn oil as feedstock.