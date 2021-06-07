By Illinois Soybean Association | June 07, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The Illinois Soybean Association has partnered with Illinois energy supplier, Premier Cooperative, to roll out a new era of biodiesel work through yet another piece of creative.



This Illinois farmer owned cooperative gave it’s biodiesel salesman’s truck a brand new facelift. The truck now features a biodiesel-themed truck wrap touting the message of biodiesel putting money back in the farmer’s pocket.



Illinois farmers are growing more than just soybeans in their fields – they’re growing sustainable energy, and ISA’s new biodiesel messages reflect the new audiences that ISA is now targeting including farmers, communities, urban audiences and lawmakers.



B20 biodiesel is now a high-quality fuel option that can power farm equipment year-round, in addition to offering many environmental health benefits. Farmers using B20 to fuel their farms are putting money back into their own pockets as B20 biodiesel adds more than 10 percent to the price of soybeans and also helps reduce soy protein waste.



“As an agriculture based cooperative, we are excited to help spread the word on higher biodiesel blends and the benefits they can bring to our patrons,” said Garrett Bruns, Energy Manager for Premier Cooperative. “We have the blending abilities at all of our plants to maintain the best integrity product possible, and paired with a premium diesel fuel we deliver only the best. We are looking forward to being able to bring awareness to our customers while working with the Illinois Soybean Association.”



Premier Cooperative has been supplying the fuel and energy product needs to its local customers for over 40 years.



B20 can be used is diesel engines with no modifications, improves engine lubrication which extends engine life, and may even provide better fuel mileage. For more information on biodiesel, be sure to check out our new farmer-facing biodiesel resources available at ilsoy.org/farmer-resources-biodiesel.





