ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 69,488.5 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in April, up from 37,605.6 metric tons in March, but down from 74,201.6 metric tons in April 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 8.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately seven countries in April. Canada was the top destination at 60,555.7 metric tons, followed by the Netherland at 7,424.6 metric tons and Peru at 1,212.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $74.53 million in April, up from $30.69 million in March and $61.08 million in April 2020.

The U.S. exported a total of 155,475.5 metric tons of biodiesel during the first four months of this year at a value of $142.2 million, compared to 119,678.7 metric tons at a value of $93.93 million exported during the same period of 2020.

The U.S. imported 68,972.6 metric tons of biodiesel in April, up from 47,641.1 metric tons in March, but down from 83,894.1 metric tons in April 2020.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately six countries in April. Canada was the top source of biodiesel imports at 31,349.2 metric tons, followed by Germany at 29,976 metric tons and Spain at 7,593.1 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports was at $81.9 million in April, up from $54.81 million in March and $73.63 million in April 2020.

The U.S. imported a total of 184,395.3 metric tons of biodiesel during the first four months of 2021 at a value of $209.5 million, compared to 225,948.4 metric tons of imports at a value of $198.2 million reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.