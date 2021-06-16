ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. consumed record 12 percent of renewable energy in 2020, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 16. Biofuels announced for approximately 17 percent of renewables.

According to the EIA, consumption of renewable energy in the U.S. grew for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, reaching a record high of 11.6 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), or 12 percent of total U.S. energy consumption. Renewable energy was the only source of U.S. energy consumption that increased in 2020 from 2019; fossil fuel and nuclear consumption declined.

EIA data shows that biofuels, including fuel ethanol, biodiesel and other renewable fuels, accounted for approximately 17 percent of U.S. renewable energy consumption last year despite an 11 percent drop in biofuel consumption caused by market factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wood and waste energy, including wood, wood pellets, and biomass waste from landfills, accounted for about 22 percent of U.S. renewable energy consumption last year. The EIA noted that industrial, commercial and electric power facilities use wood and waste as a fuel to generate electricity, produce heat and manufacture goods.

Additional information is available on the EIA website.