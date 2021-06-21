By Missouri Soyean Association | June 21, 2021

Missouri’s leading voice for soybean farmers has a new addition to its leadership team as Casey Wasser is promoted to chief operating officer (COO). Effective July 1, he will serve as COO for the Missouri Soybean Association, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council and Foundation for Soy Innovation.

“This is an important and exciting step forward for our ability to grow in service to Missouri farmers and with the opportunities and challenges across the soy value chain,” said Gary Wheeler, executive director/CEO. “Casey has accomplished great things within our policy efforts, and he is truly seen as a leader and friend to our industry. He has proven himself time and time again to help manage our organizations, and this is a strong fit with his leadership on policy efforts at the state and federal levels.”

Wasser has served as the director of policy for the Missouri Soybean Association and Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council since late 2016. In that role, he has guided the Association through legislative work directly affecting Missouri farmers, including assessments of agricultural land values, proposed increases to on-farm regulation and taxation of disaster payments. Wasser also led the effort to secure repayment of the Missouri Qualified Biodiesel Producer Incentive Fund.

“It’s an honor to work for Missouri’s farmers,” Wasser said, “and I appreciate the opportunity to grow in service to our growers and partners. Missouri Soybean has a strong track record of success, and the future is bright for Missouri’s number one crop.”

The COO role is new within Missouri Soybean. Wasser will continue to lead the Association’s policy work in addition to serving as the COO.

Prior to joining the team at Missouri Soybean, Wasser served as the legislative liaison for the Missouri Department of Revenue. He is a lifelong member of Annunciation Catholic Church and resident of California, Missouri, where he lives with his wife, Brooklyn, and children, Boden and Calyn.

The Missouri Soybean Association is a statewide membership organization working to increase the profitability of Missouri soybean farmers through advocacy and education efforts across the state. The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is a statewide, farmer-led organization focused on improving opportunities for Missouri soybean farmers though a combination of research, outreach, education, and market development efforts through the soybean checkoff. To learn more, explore mosoy.org.