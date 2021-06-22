By National Biodiesel Board | June 22, 2021

Today, the National Biodiesel Board delivered to Congressional leaders a letter signed by more than 50 companies outlining the industry's policy priorities. The priorities include maintaining tax incentives for low carbon biofuels, supporting infrastructure to deliver more clean fuels to consumers, and optimizing the Renewable Fuel Standard to maximize environmental benefits. NBB delivered the letter as 71 industry representatives prepare to engage (through teleconferences) in 86 meetings with Senators, Representatives, and staff in the annual NBB Advocacy Day Fly-in, Wednesday June 23.

"As Congress develops legislation to address the nation's infrastructure, climate and economic priorities, we ask that you support continued growth of the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry. U.S. biodiesel and renewable diesel producers are meeting America's need for better, cleaner transportation fuels right now. We are also generating economic, environmental and health benefits for many states and communities," the letter states.

The letter highlights the $17 billion annual economic impact of the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry, which employs more than 65,000 Americans. It also highlights the carbon benefits the industry delivers. In 2020, the United States used 3 billion gallons of renewable diesel and biodiesel, which achieves an average 74 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared to petroleum diesel. The industry also touted a recent study demonstrating the substantial reductions in health care costs and outcomes that communities can achieve by switching to biodiesel. The Health Benefits Study from Trinity Consultants is available on the NBB.org website.

"The biodiesel and renewable diesel industry is poised for substantial growth and can deliver carbon reductions, healthcare savings and jobs. Biodiesel and renewable diesel have cut more than 140 million tons of carbon emissions since 2010, through the RFS program and other policies. As our members meet with Senators and Representatives this week, we'll be highlighting these benefits and asking them to support the continued growth of our industry and ask that they include them in any legislation addressing climate change, economic stimulus, or infrastructure," adds Kurt Kovarik, NBB vice president for Federal Affairs.

Download a copy of the letter here.

The U.S. biodiesel and renewable diesel industry supports 65,000 U.S. jobs and more than $17 billion in economic activity each year. Every 100 million gallons of production supports 3,200 jobs and $780 million in economic opportunity. Biodiesel production supports approximately 13 percent of the value of each U.S. bushel of soybeans.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors.