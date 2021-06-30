By National Biodiesel Board | June 30, 2021

As interest in low carbon fuels gains momentum, the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry continue to grow stronger with more organizations adding members at the National Biodiesel Board. Eight new companies joined the organization in the last year, helping to add to the extensive and diverse organizations making up NBB.



“It’s an incredible time for the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry as we push toward our vision of 6 billion gallons by 2030,” said Donnell Rehagen, NBB CEO. “With the growth in demand, we see broader and growing interest in the success of the industry. The addition of these members demonstrates the value they see in being part of our trade association that has been built to expand this industry year after year.”



NBB’s newest members include:

•American Lung Association - ALA is a nonprofit organization that is focused on promoting biodiesel and renewable diesel growth as a cleaner-burning, renewable alternative to petroleum-based fuels. •ET Products, LLC - ET Products is a premier manufacturer of premium fuel supplements, offering an expansive line of superior fuel additives for both gasoline and diesel engines and servicing both the winter and summer seasons. •OmniTRAX - OmniTRAX lives up to its slogan of being so much more than railroads. As the self-proclaimed gateway to the railroad industry, OmniTRAX makes using railroads as easy as possible while handling all the shipping needs of the company’s customers. •Propane Education and Research Council - PERC is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. •Cubby Oil & Energy – Cubby Oil focuses on easy, responsive and dependable expertise in the home heating market, helping customers reduce carbon emissions by only delivering B40 Bioheat® fuel. •V-TIC Services Inc. – V-TIC provides technical expertise and deep understanding of the interaction between fuels and machines through its expansive lab capabilities, offering fuel testing, management solutions and analysis. •NEXT Renewable Fuels, Inc. - NEXT Renewable Fuels turns recycled organic materials, such as used cooking oil, into an advanced biofuel that works just like petroleum-based diesel. NEXT Biofuel provides second-generation fuels benefitting generations to come. •Continental Refining Company- CRC is a soybean crush plant with biodiesel and renewable diesel refining and blending capabilities. Once complete, CRC will produce a wide range of products including soybean meal, soybean oil, soybean hulls, B100 and crude glycerin.

“We are excited to welcome these new members to the NBB family,” Rehagen said. “We are committed to their success as they are committed to ours. Through the support of our members, NBB has delivered industry growth, literally from zero gallons a year to now 3 billion gallons. We are well positioned to deliver on our 6-billion-gallon vision, and we welcome companies that share that vision to join NBB and get engaged in the process.”

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers and fuel distributors.