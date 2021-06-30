USDA: Soybean planted area up 5%, stocks down 44%

By Erin Voegele | June 30, 2021

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service on June 30 announced that U.S. farmers planted an estimated 87.6 million acres of soybeans this year, up 5 percent when compared to 2020.

A total of 86.7 million acres of soybeans are expected to be harvested this year, up 5 percent from last year.

According to the USDA, producers planted 95 percent of soybean acreage using herbicide resistant seed varieties, up 1 percent from 2020.

Soybean stocks are currently estimated at 767 million bushels, down 44 percent when compared to June 1, 2020. On-farm soybean stocks are down 65 percent, while off-farm stocks are down 27 percent.

Full copies of the NASS acreage and grain stocks reports can be downloaded from the USDA website.  

 
 
Array ( [REDIRECT_REDIRECT_STATUS] => 200 [REDIRECT_STATUS] => 200 [HTTP_USER_AGENT] => CCBot/3.0 (https://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org) [HTTP_ACCEPT] => text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8 [HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE] => en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3 [HTTP_HOST] => biodieselmagazine.com [HTTP_CONNECTION] => Keep-Alive [HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING] => gzip [PATH] => /sbin:/usr/sbin:/bin:/usr/bin [SERVER_SIGNATURE] =>
Apache/2.2.15 (CentOS) Server at biodieselmagazine.com Port 80
[SERVER_SOFTWARE] => Apache/2.2.15 (CentOS) [SERVER_NAME] => biodieselmagazine.com [SERVER_ADDR] => 10.0.0.4 [SERVER_PORT] => 80 [REMOTE_ADDR] => 107.23.218.4 [DOCUMENT_ROOT] => /datadrive/websites/biodieselmagazine.com [SERVER_ADMIN] => webmaster@dummy-host.example.com [SCRIPT_FILENAME] => /datadrive/websites/biodieselmagazine.com/app/webroot/index.php [REMOTE_PORT] => 42734 [REDIRECT_QUERY_STRING] => url=articles/2517645/usda-soybean-planted-area-up-5-stocks-down-44 [REDIRECT_URL] => /app/webroot/articles/2517645/usda-soybean-planted-area-up-5-stocks-down-44 [GATEWAY_INTERFACE] => CGI/1.1 [SERVER_PROTOCOL] => HTTP/1.1 [REQUEST_METHOD] => GET [QUERY_STRING] => url=articles/2517645/usda-soybean-planted-area-up-5-stocks-down-44 [REQUEST_URI] => /articles/2517645/usda-soybean-planted-area-up-5-stocks-down-44 [SCRIPT_NAME] => /app/webroot/index.php [PHP_SELF] => /app/webroot/index.php [REQUEST_TIME_FLOAT] => 1625097506.846 [REQUEST_TIME] => 1625097506 )
 