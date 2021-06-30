ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service on June 30 announced that U.S. farmers planted an estimated 87.6 million acres of soybeans this year, up 5 percent when compared to 2020.

A total of 86.7 million acres of soybeans are expected to be harvested this year, up 5 percent from last year.

According to the USDA, producers planted 95 percent of soybean acreage using herbicide resistant seed varieties, up 1 percent from 2020.

Soybean stocks are currently estimated at 767 million bushels, down 44 percent when compared to June 1, 2020. On-farm soybean stocks are down 65 percent, while off-farm stocks are down 27 percent.

Full copies of the NASS acreage and grain stocks reports can be downloaded from the USDA website.