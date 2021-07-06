ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 82,320.3 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in May, up from 69,488.5 metric tons in April and 69,973 metric tons in May 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on July 2.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to seven countries in May. Canada was the top destination at 70,496.6 metric tons, followed by Peru at 6,460.6 metric tons and the Netherlands at 5,000 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $94.22 million in May, up from $74.53 million in April and $57.26 million in May 2020.

Total biodiesel exports for the first five months of 2021 reached 237,795.8 metric tons at a value of $236.41 million, compared to 193,359.8 metric tons exported during the same period of 2020 at a value of $152.65 million.

U.S. imports of biodiesel reached 43,068.5 metric tons in May, down from both 68,972.6 metric tons in April and 65,487.3 metric tons in May 2020.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from six countries in May. Canada was the top source of U.S. biodiesel imports at 28,983.1 metric tons, followed by Sweden at 8,999.1 metric tons and South Korea at 4,997.7 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports was at $54.78 million in May, down from $81.9 million in April and $57.96 million in May 2020.

Total biodiesel imports for the first five months of the year reached 227,463.7 metric tons at a value of $264.28 million, compared to 291,435.7 metric tons imported during the same period of last year at a value of $255.87 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.