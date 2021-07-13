ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazilian government on July 12 announced plans to boost the mandatory biodiesel blend rate to 12 percent, up from the current blend rate 10 percent, but below the statutory target of 13 percent.

Brazil lowered the biodiesel blend rate to 10 percent in 2020, citing an insufficient supply of the fuel, unexpected demand for diesel fuel, and high soybean prices.

In its latest announcement, the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy explained that the move to a 12 percent blend rather than a 13 percent blend is expected to help avoid excessive increase in the retail price of diesel.