By National Biodiesel Board | July 14, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors from Connecticut and Rhode Island signed graduated approaches to tackling carbon emissions into law this week through mandates requiring increased use of biomass-based heating oil, also known as Bioheat fuel, over the next decade. A similar bill in New York awaits the governor’s signature, highlighting the growing momentum Bioheat fuel is experiencing in the region.

“The biodiesel and renewable diesel industries have forged a long-time partnership with the heating oil industry regarding the use of Bioheat fuel in oil-burning furnaces. That relationship continues to drive change,” said Donnell Rehagen, CEO of the National Biodiesel Board. “Together we’re driving demand for biodiesel and renewable diesel, while also delivering a carbon-reducing fuel solution that is not only better and cleaner than petroleum-based diesel, it is available now.”

Each of the mandates differ slightly. Yet, each result in elevated blend levels of Bioheat® fuel, including two of the mandates reaching B50 (a blend of 50 percent biodiesel, 50 percent petroleum diesel):

•Connecticut: Signed into law on July 12 by Governor Ned Lamont, the mandate requires B5 by 2022, B10 by 2025, B15 by 2030, B20 by 2034 and B50 by 2035. •Rhode Island: Signed into law on July 13 by Governor Daniel McKee, the mandate expands Rhode Island’s B5 mandate to B10 by 2023, B20 by 2025 and B50 by 2030.

NBB Director of State Governmental Affairs Floyd Vergara says the team effort among the oil heat industry, NBB member companies and the NBB team is really what helps take legislation like these across the finish line.

“Legislators are finally taking note of the key carbon reduction advantages of biodiesel and renewable diesel, and we are able to see mandates come forward positioned to make a difference,” he said. “The momentum for biodiesel and renewable diesel as carbon-reduction strategies is continuing to grow and these policies help grow demand for our industries, but it wouldn’t be done without a team effort.”

Biodiesel and renewable diesel are the most diverse fuels in the world, being made from by-products of food production. They reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 74 percent. A recent study by Trinity Consultants, outlines the significant impact biodiesel and renewable diesel can have in local communities, including reducing cancer risk, asthma attacks and sick days.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers and fuel distributors.