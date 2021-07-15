ADVERTISEMENT

Haldor Topsoe on July 13 announced it will build a 15,000-ton-per-year hydroprocessing catalyst plant at its existing production site in Pasadena, Texas. The facility will help meet demand for both traditional refining and renewable diesel and jet fuel production. The facility is expected to be fully operational by the first half of 2023.

“We are happy to announce this significant investment which will reduce lead time and secure stable deliveries of Topsoe’s top-tier hydroprocessing catalysts to our customers in the U.S. and globally,” said Amy Herbert, chief commercial offers at Topsoe. “We see increasing demand for our refining catalysts driven by an increasing global demand for clean fuels as well as the surge in renewable diesel production using our world-leading HydroFlex technology and our proprietary renewable fuel catalysts.”

Additional information is available on the Haldor Topsoe website.