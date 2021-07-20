ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting via WebEx on July 29.

REEEAC provides the secretary of commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

During the July 29 meeting, members of REEEAC are scheduled to discuss major issues affecting the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries, including trade promotion and market access, global decarbonization, clean energy supply chains, and technology and innovation.

Representatives of Lignetics, the Renewable Fuels Association, The American Council on Renewable Energy, and U.S. Grains Council are among the current members of REEEAC.

The meeting is open to the public. Those interested in attending must register by July 23. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.