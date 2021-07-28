ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Alberta on July 27 announced C$4.7 million in support for Canary Biofuels’ 70 MMly (18.49 MMgy) biorefinery that will concert agriculture waste, inedible animal fats and used cooking oil into biodiesel and glycerin.

The C$4.7 in funding is being sourced from the TIER fund through Emissions Reduction Alberta. The TIER system is funded by industry that pay into the fund when they do not meet emissions targets.

The C$28.6 million dollar facility will be located in Lethbridge County, a region approximately 150 miles southeast of Calgary. The facility is expected to be operational later this year.

The facility is expected to purchase more than C$375 million in local feedstock during its first five years of operation, generating approximately C$500 million in revenue and supporting up to 130 jobs.

“Canary Biofuels is Alberta’s first Generation 2 biodiesel producer with its flagship facility in Lethbridge. Canary is excited to lead the path in Alberta in abating emissions through sustainable waste-based biodiesel production that supports the energy and agriculture industries in Alberta and the Prairies,” said George Wadsworth, CEO of Canary Biofuels. “Canary would like to thank all its investors and partners, including the Government of Alberta, for their tremendous support. Canary is proud to support Alberta in creating new jobs and helping Alberta industry on its journey to net zero.”

Earlier this year, Canary Biofuels announced the acquisition of Invigor Bioenergy Corp., which owned the Alberta biodiesel plant, and began work to retrofit the facility to produce second-generation biodiesel.

Additional information on the July 27 announcement is available on the Alberta government website.