August 02, 2021

On Aug. 2, the National Biodiesel Board launched an ad campaign calling on President Biden to maintain his commitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard. The ads will air on more than 200 radio stations in Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin on the Brownfield Ag News Network.

"As a candidate last August, Joe Biden called the Renewable Fuel Standard 'our bond with our farmers and our commitment to a thriving rural economy.' But now, there are reports he's considering handouts to oil refiners -- at the expense of biodiesel producers and soybean farmers," the ad states. "Contact your member of Congress. Let them know, it's time for President Biden to make good on his promise and to support Midwest farmers and biodiesel producers"

Kurt Kovarik, NBB's vice president for federal affairs, added, "The Renewable Fuel Standard is a vital policy for the biodiesel industry and for soybean producers. Instability in the program creates economic uncertainty for the communities where biodiesel production generates jobs and economic growth. As members of Congress return to their states and districts this summer, we want them to hear that message and encourage President Biden to maintain his commitment to the RFS program and to rural communities."

The U.S. biodiesel and renewable diesel industry supports 65,000 U.S. jobs and more than $17 billion in economic activity each year. Every 100 million gallons of production supports 3,200 jobs and $780 million in economic opportunity. Biodiesel production supports approximately 13% of the value of each U.S. bushel of soybeans.