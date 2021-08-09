ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 90,863.1 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in June, up from both 82,320.3 metric tons in May and 73,667.4 metric tons in June 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Aug. 5.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately seven countries in June. Canada was the top destination at 83,154.7 metric tons, followed by Mexico at 4,750.6 metric tons and Peru at 2,868 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $114.4 million in June, up from $94.22 million in May and $55.14 million in June 2020.

Total biodiesel exports for the first half of 2021 reached 328,658.9 metric tons at a value of $350.81 million, compared to 267,027.2 metric tons at a value of $207.79 million exported during the same period of 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.