Phillips 66 on Aug. 3 announced the hydrotreater conversion at its refinery in Rodeo, California, reached full production in July. The facility can produce up to 8,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel, equivalent to approximately 120 MMgy.

Subject to permitting and approvals, full conversion of the refinery is expected to be complete in early 2024. The conversion project will boost the facility’s renewable fuel production capacity to 50,000 barrels per day, or approximately 800 MMgy.

“The conversion will reduce emissions from the facility and produce lower-carbon transportation fuels,” said Mark Lashier, president and CEO of Phillips 66 during a second quarter earnings call. “Rodeo, combined with our portfolio of other renewable fuels projects, has the potential to supply 1 billion gallons of renewable fuels per year.”

Phillips 66 also announced it is converting 600 branded retail sites in California to sell renewable diesel produced at the Rodeo biorefinery.

Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology is being used to produce renewable diesel at the Rodeo facility. The company on Aug. 10 released a statement applauding the successful start-up of the project.

“We are thrilled that Phillips 66 has chosen Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology for the production of renewable diesel at the Rodeo Refinery,” said Henrik Rasmussen, managing director, the Americas, Haldor Topsoe. “This market-leading technology will provide Phillips 66 with a very low carbon intensity diesel fuel.”