By Epitome Energy LLC | August 18, 2021

Epitome Energy LLC on Aug. 16 announced that is has awarded Fagen Inc. the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to build the 42-million-bushel soybean crush facility that will be located in Crookston, Minnesota. The $300 million processing plant will include a 42-million-bushel soybean crush facility and may include a refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) oil refining operation as part of a phase II.

The Crookston facility will provide a much-needed, value-added new market for the region’s soybean farmers, as well as numerous, permanent employment opportunities once the plant becomes operational. According to a recent study by the University of Minnesota Extension Office, the facility will generate over $300 million of new economic activity in the 11-county region of northwestern Minnesota. In addition, it will improve the basis of every bushel of soybeans grown in the region.

“This is another significant step forward for us and Fagen, Inc. was the clear choice when we looked at different contractors for the project,” said Dennis Egan, CEO and president of Epitome Energy. “Fagen’s vast experience, quality workmanship, and commitment to safety were key factors in making this important decision. We are excited to see progress continue.”

CEO Aaron Fagen said the Fagen team is excited to break ground. “We pride ourselves in being the leader in renewable fuels construction, and we share Epitome Energy’s goal of providing facilities that benefit our nation’s farmers and add value to the regional economy,” he said. “Fagen, Inc. has over 30 years of experience in this industry, and we are proud to put our expertise to work right here at home in Minnesota,” Fagen added.

“With the announcement of Fagen Inc. as our EPC and contractor and Crown Global Companies as our technology provider, Epitome Energy has made the Crookston project truly a Minnesota project,” Egan said. “It has been an important goal for us to create an industry in Northwest MN that helps us keep the $300 million project vastly a MN project.”

The facility will enhance soybean grower profitably and endure market fluctuations by providing a year-round processing location for farmer’s crops. Soybeans are a predominant crop in the area, with over 1.8 million acres planted in the counties surrounding Crookston.