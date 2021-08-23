By National Biodiesel Board | August 23, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Biodiesel Foundation warmly welcomes newly elected Director Todd Ellis to the NBF Board. Ellis currently is the executive director, North American sales, for Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Todd Ellis has been a leader in sustainable business and economic development for leading biofuels companies for more than 16 years. He oversees North American strategic planning and sales responsibilities for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. He holds an executive M.B.A. from the University of Iowa, an M.A. from Antioch University and a B.A. from Fort Lewis College.



“I believe the Foundation is critical to educating the public about biodiesel and inspiring students to pursue careers in the clean fuels industry," Ellis said. “Events and education forums, such as the Sustainability Workshop and congressional tours, bring industry experts together to help tackle carbon reduction. I’m excited to work with experts focused on the environmental benefits of better, cleaner biodiesel.”

In addition to the new director, biodiesel industry leaders currently serving on the Foundation’s Board are:

•Mark Caspers, Chair (Nebraska Soybean Board) •Dave Walton, Vice Chair (Iowa Soybean Association) •Danielle Brannan, Secretary (Executive Vice President, New Leaf Biofuel) •Chris Hill, Treasurer (American Soybean Association) •Michael Devine, Director (World Energy Vice President for Sales and Business Development) •Colin Huwyler, Director (CEO, Optimus Technologies) •Rob Shaffer, Director (American Soybean Association)

The Foundation’s mission is to accomplish outreach, education, research and demonstration activities for the advancement of biodiesel. The Foundation works closely with the National Biodiesel Board.

Biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning diesel replacement that is reducing U.S. dependence on foreign petroleum, creating jobs and improving the environment. The Foundation works with industry supporting young scientists with grants to attend and participate in research and sustainability projects, showcasing biodiesel and Bioheat fuel use in urban communities, and partnering with universities to conduct research and update modeling (such as the global economic database GTAP).

Consider supporting the Foundation through a donation by visiting the website.