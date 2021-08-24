By Union Pacific | August 24, 2021

Union Pacific locomotives will be getting a boost of biodiesel fuel. Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, approved the use of up to 20 percent biodiesel blend in specific EMD locomotive series operated by the railroad. Previously, the locomotives were approved to operate at 5 percent.

“Union Pacific is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint, and this is another step toward achieving our long-term goal to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 26 percent by 2030,” said Union Pacific Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Beth Whited, who oversees the railroad’s environmental, social and governance-related efforts. “We continue to identify opportunities to increase low carbon fuel usage in our locomotives and appreciate Progress Rail’s partnership in our efforts.”

The updated fuel recommendation comes after testing high-horsepower locomotives, used for hauling freight long distances, and monitoring performance for things such as fuel consumption, as well as impact on engine oil and fuel filters. Progress Rail is currently undergoing additional testing and development.

“At Progress Rail, we are committed to offering sustainable solutions by providing products that facilitate fuel transition, increase operational efficiency, and reduce emissions,” commented Marty Haycraft, president and CEO of Progress Rail. “Through continually investing in new products, technologies, and services, we offer a wide range of fuel flexibility, making a meaningful, positive impact on the environment and supporting our customers in achieving their GHG reduction goals.”

Union Pacific and Progress Rail’s efforts can also help our partners reduce their own environmental footprint. Moving freight by rail instead of truck reduces GHG emissions by up to 75 percent, and one train can carry the freight of hundreds of trucks, reducing congestion on the nation’s already gridlocked highways.