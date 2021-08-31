ADVERTISEMENT

Darling Ingredients Inc. on Aug. 29 announced that the Diamond Green Diesel facility was shutdown in a safe and controlled manner in advance of Hurricane Ida’s landfall. The 290 MMgy renewable diesel plant is located in Norco, Louisiana.

“The safety of our workers, their families and surrounding community is the primary focus of shutting down and securing DGD's facility,” Darling Ingredients said in a statement.

The Diamond Green Diesel facility is joint venture of Darling and Valero Energy Corp. The facility is undergoing an expansion that will boost the facility’s capacity by 400 MMgy. That expansion project is currently expected to operational during the fourth quarter of this year. Darling Ingredients did not disclose if the hurricane-related shutdown will impact the timeline of the expansion project. The joint venture is also working to develop a 470 MMgy biorefinery near Valero’s existing refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. The Port Arthur facility is currently expected to be operational during the first half of 2023.