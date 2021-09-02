ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 68,957.5 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in July, down from 90,863.1 metric tons in June, but up from 52,992.1 metric tons in July 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Sept. 2.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to nearly 10 countries in July. Canada was the top destination at 57,055.6 metric tons, followed by Peru at 5,973.6 metric tons and the Netherlands at 5,800 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $77.54 million in July, down from $114.4 million in June, but up from $37.67 million in July 2020.

Total biodiesel exports for the first seven months of 2021 reached 397,616.4 metric tons at a value of $428.34 million, compared to 320,019.2 metric tons at a value of $244.96 million exported during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.