The White House Office of Management and Budget has scheduled 12 meetings with interested parties to discuss a proposed rule to set renewable volume obligations (RVOs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The U.S EPA on Aug. 26 delivered a proposed rule to set RFS RVOs to the OMB. OMB review marks a final step before a proposed rule is released for public comment.

Under RFS statute, the EPA is required to finalize RVOs for a particular compliance year by Nov. 30 of the preceding year. Despite that statutory deadline, the EPA failed to propose or finalize an RVO for compliance year 2021. As such, the proposed rule is expected to address RVOs for both compliance years 2021 and 2022. The EPA, however, has not confirmed which compliance years the proposed rule will address.

“The proposal aims to get the RFS program back on track by setting targets that are forward looking and growth oriented, while addressing challenges stemming from decisions made under the prior Administration,” the EPA said in a statement on Aug. 30. “As we move toward a final rule, EPA will continue to engage with all RFS stakeholders to gather input and understand their concerns so that the final rule can achieve the program’s objectives while responding to the multiple dynamics affecting the program.”

Under Executive Order 12866, the OMB’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs meets on regulatory actions with any interested party to discuss issues on a rule under review. To date, 12 E.O. 12866 meetings have been scheduled regarding the proposed RFS rulemaking.

One meeting was held Sept. 2 at the request of the National Biodiesel Board. A second meeting was scheduled for Sept. 7 at the request of the National Association of Truckstop Operators. Two meetings are currently scheduled to be held Sept. 8. Those events were requested by American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures and Massie Partners, respectively. Two meetings are also scheduled for Sept. 9 via requests by the Center for Biological Diversity and the American Petroleum Institute. Meetings requested by Playmaker Strategies on behalf of the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas and World Energy are scheduled for Sept. 13. Two meetings requested by Growth Energy and PBF Energy are scheduled for Sept. 14, with two additional meetings scheduled by the National Corn Growers Association and Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America scheduled to be held Sept. 15.

