By Kansas Soybean Commission | September 09, 2021

The Kansas Soybean Commission is calling for project proposal submissions that will be considered for funding in the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2022. The submission deadline is Sept. 30, 2021.

“Opening up the request for proposal process allows individuals to bring us their ideas for research and education projects,” Bob Haselwood, KSC chairman, says. “We hope to receive a number of progressive proposals that address future needs of the soybean industry.”

Commissioners seek projects related to crop breeding, production and environmental programs; animal- and human-nutrition or food-safety studies; commercially significant, value-added projects that will use large quantities of soybeans; and domestic or international marketing and transportation programs.

Following the September submission deadline, selected project leads are invited to present on their project objectives at the Dec. 2-4 KSC meeting in Manhattan, Kansas. Commissioners then choose to fund projects that complement the Commission’s priorities for the year.

“Improving profit potential for soybean farmers in Kansas is the core objective of our checkoff,” Haselwood says. “We rely on the innovative ideas of our researchers to drive checkoff success and push the soybean industry further.”

Research projects in recent years have proved valuable investments by continuing to establish new soybean germplasms annually, contributing to biodiesel research that brings added value to the price of soybeans and studying new markets for soybean meal.