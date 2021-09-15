ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. biodiesel nameplate production capacity fell slightly between 2020 and 2021. The number of biodiesel plants was also down, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 3.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, the U.S. was home to 75 biodiesel plants, down 16 when compared to the 91 facilities reported one year earlier. Biodiesel capacity fell to 2.409 billion gallons per year in 2021, down 105 MMgy when compared to the 2.514 billion gallons of capacity reported for 2020.

Most U.S. biodiesel plants are located in Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) 2, which is located in the Midwest. The number of biodiesel plants in PADD 2 fell to 37 this year, down five when compared to the 42 facilities reported for 2020. Nameplate capacity in PADD 2 was also down, falling to 1.483 billion gallons in 2021, down 17 MMgy when compared to the 1.5 billion gallons of capacity reported for last year.

The number of plants in PADD 3, the Gulf Coast region, fell by one, from 16 in 2020 to 15 in 2021. Capacity fell to 580 MMgy this year, down 32 MMgy when compared to the 612 MMgy of capacity reported for 2020.

PADD 5, located along the West Coast, currently has 10 biodiesel plants, down five when compared to the 15 reported for 2020. Capacity has fallen to 194 MMgy, down 29 MMgy when compared to the 223 MMgy of capacity reported for last year.

The number of plants in PADD 1, located along the East Coast, fell to 13 this year, down four when compared to the 17 plants reported for 2020. Capacity for PADD 1 is at 152 MMgy, down 27 MMgy from the 179 MMgy of capacity reported for last year.

There are currently no biodiesel plants located in PADD 4, located in the Rocky Mountain region.

The EIA has also for the first time released U.S. capacity data for biorefineries that produce renewable diesel, renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha and gasoline, and “other, renewable fuels and intermediate products.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, the EIA has identified six such U.S. facilities that were operational with a combined nameplate capacity of 791 MMgy. No comparable data is available for prior years.

Most of that capacity is currently located in PADD 3, which currently has two such biorefineries with a combined capacity of 437 MMgy. Two facilities are also currently located in PADD 2. Those facilities have a combined nameplate capacity of 195 MMgy. PADD 4 and PADD 5 each currently have one facility with respective nameplate capacities of 117 MMgy and 42 MMgy. No facilities are currently located in PADD 1, with is located along the East Coast.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.